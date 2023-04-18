PLATINCOIN One Day Volume Hits $16,316.03 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $329,451.17 and approximately $16,316.03 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,991,272 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,974,725.80096 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09913595 USD and is up 46.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,689.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

