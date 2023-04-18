PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 196,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,638. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

