Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Short Interest Update

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $463,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of PLRX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 941,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.