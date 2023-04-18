Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSNYW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,365. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

