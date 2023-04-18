PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock traded down C$0.00 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.04. 38,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.41.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

About PowerBand Solutions

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.