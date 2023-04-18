Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 18th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 18th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRME. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRME opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $44,194,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,471,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $11,148,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.