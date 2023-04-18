Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

