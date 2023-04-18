Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $592.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

