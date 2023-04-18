Private Ocean LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,038,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $260.73. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.