Private Ocean LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 587,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,148 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

