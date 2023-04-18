Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

