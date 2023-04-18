Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

