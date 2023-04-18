Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.5 %
PDEX stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
