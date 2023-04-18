Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 192,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

Procaps Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Procaps Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

