Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 275,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

