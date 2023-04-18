Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 574,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $260.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

