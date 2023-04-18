Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 29,686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 31,114 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 282,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 529,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.