Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $243.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

