Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.