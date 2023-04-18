Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.20.

Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.41 on Friday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

