Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,981,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,103,000 after acquiring an additional 512,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.