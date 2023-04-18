Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/18/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/17/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

4/16/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

3/6/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $138.00.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. 4,015,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,059. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock worth $109,339,563. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 110,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

