ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PUMP. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 1,038,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $816.56 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ProPetro by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 943,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,585,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 737,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

