ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $175,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

AMGN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.26. 222,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

