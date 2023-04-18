ProShare Advisors LLC Has $104.73 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,923 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $104,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,248,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,015,000 after purchasing an additional 558,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 405,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

