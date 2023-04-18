ProShare Advisors LLC Has $184.20 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 2.11% of A. O. Smith worth $184,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 30,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,285. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

