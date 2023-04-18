ProShare Advisors LLC Has $194.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,468 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Chubb worth $194,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Chubb by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $198.92. 131,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

