ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Genuine Parts worth $168,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. 73,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.80. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

