ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $270,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.37.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

