ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 109,933 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Albemarle worth $136,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,699. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

