ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 42,715 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,715 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $223,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $634.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

