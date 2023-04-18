Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,830 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,030. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $404.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

