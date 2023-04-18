Provence Wealth Management Group Has $736,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 108,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

