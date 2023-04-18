Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

