Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.