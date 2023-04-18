Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $217.51. 5,814,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,318,426. The stock has a market cap of $563.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

