Provence Wealth Management Group Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. QVR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,476,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

