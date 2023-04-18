Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 3,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 417,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 90,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,112. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

