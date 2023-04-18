Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $288,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.42. 1,296,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.57. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

