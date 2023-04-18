Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Get Proximus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. Citigroup raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC raised Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.