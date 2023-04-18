Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

