PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEXNY remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, and Head Office and Other.

