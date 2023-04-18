Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $524,496.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Q2 Stock Up 1.6 %
Q2 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 456,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,274. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
