Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 874 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.90. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.76.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

