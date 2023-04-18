Q3 Asset Management Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 6.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

