Q3 Asset Management Sells 663 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,685,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,531,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

