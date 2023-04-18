Q3 Asset Management Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.10. 1,470,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,579. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

