QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.20

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 3711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,734 shares of company stock valued at $79,106 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 86.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

