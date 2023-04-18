Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. 2,310,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,949. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.