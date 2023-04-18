Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.96. 195,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.