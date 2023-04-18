Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $382.66. 205,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,080. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.02 and a 200 day moving average of $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.